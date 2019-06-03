M6 caravan crash near Lancaster leads to 3-mile tailback and 1-hour delays

A caravan has overturned following a crash on the M6 northbound near Lancaster.



The caravan is on its side and straddling a number of lanes on the M6 northbound between junction 33 (Galgate) and junction 34 (Lancaster).

Traffic officers are at the scene and all traffic has been brought to a stop whilst the stricken vehicles are cleared from the carriageway.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are also on the scene assisting with the recovery of the toppled caravan.

There is currently a three-mile tailback of traffic, leading to delays of up to an hour.

Lane 1 has been reopened and traffic has been released, but lanes 2 and 3 remain closed.

Highways England said it is working closely with emergency services and Lancashire Police, who are leading the response to the incident.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The M6 currently has delays of at least 45 minutes from J33 to J34 near Lancaster, covering approximately three miles of the northbound carriageway.

"The delays are due to a overturned caravan with lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) closed and Highways England has resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible.

"For traffic approaching the delays locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey.

"If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to change your strategic route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media."

Traffic England is advising that lane closures could remain in place until at least 12.15pm, with delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic.

