A lorry crash has closed the M6 in Cumbria this morning.

“Long delays are expected,” say police, as the northbound carriageway remains closed between junctions 39 (Shap) and 40 (Penrith).

Lane 3 (of 3) is also closed on the southbound carriageway between J40 and J39, added the force.

Emergency services are in attendance but it’s not clear whether anyone has been injured at this stage.

Pictures from the scene show the lorry wreck after its trailer overturned and crashed through the central reservation.

It has led to long delays on the M6 with northbound traffic queuing from Tebay Services (junction 38).

The scene of the crash on the M6 near Penrith in the Lake District

“When the emergency services have finished working, recovery, clean up and barrier repairs will be required,” said a spokesperson for National Highways.

“Long delays are expected,” warned Cumbria Police, who are currently responding to the incident on the M6 near Clifton.

The crash has led to long delays on the M6 from Tebay Services (junction 38) to Penrith (junction 40)

What happened?

A lorry heading southbound overturned at around 9am and crashed through the central reservation barrier onto the northbound carriageway.

This has resulted in mud being spread across the motorway, along with a fuel spillage.

A second crash involving a lorry has also added to delays on the M6 in Cumbria.

This crash happened earlier this morning close when the lorry crossed over from the northbound carriageway onto the southbound and came to rest on the northbound entry slip road at J39.

There are still delays on approach to J39.

Diversion Route

- Exit the M6 at J39 and turn left onto the B6261 westbound.

- Turn right at the junction B6261/A6 and head northbound.

- Continue north on the A6 through Shap, Hackthorpe, Clifton and Eamont Bridge.