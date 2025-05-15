LIVE: M6 updates as motorists face 'severe' delays after Preston crash
All lanes were closed on the northbound carriageway between junctions 31A and 32 (M55, Broughton) after a crash at around 6am.
Lanes 1 and 2 have since reopened but motorists heading northbound are still facing long delays this morning.
Key Events
- Two lanes now OPEN
- M6 closed since 6am
- Women in her 40s seriously injured in crash
Scene of M6 crash
These were the scenes on the M6 after a woman in her 40s was seriously injured in a crash between a van and a lorry at around 6am this morning.
Women in her 40s rushed to hospital after M6 crash
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the M6 in Preston this morning, police have confirmed.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “At 5:42am today (Thursday, May 15) we were called to reports of a collision between a van and a lorry on the M6 northbound between Junction 31A and 32, near Preston.
“Emergency services attended and a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries,” said
“The motorway was closed for a period, northbound between Junction 31A and 32. Two lanes have now been reopened.”