LIVE: M6 updates as motorists face 'severe' delays after Preston crash

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 15th May 2025, 08:11 BST
There are severe delays on the M6 in Preston after a crash this morning.

All lanes were closed on the northbound carriageway between junctions 31A and 32 (M55, Broughton) after a crash at around 6am.

Lanes 1 and 2 have since reopened but motorists heading northbound are still facing long delays this morning.

Follow our live blog below for latest updates on the M6 and traffic across Lancashire...

Key Events

  • Two lanes now OPEN
  • M6 closed since 6am
  • Women in her 40s seriously injured in crash
Thu, 15 May, 2025, 09:58 BST

Scene of M6 crash

These were the scenes on the M6 after a woman in her 40s was seriously injured in a crash between a van and a lorry at around 6am this morning.

placeholder image
Tracy Jane

Thu, 15 May, 2025, 09:09 BST

Women in her 40s rushed to hospital after M6 crash

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the M6 in Preston this morning, police have confirmed.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “At 5:42am today (Thursday, May 15) we were called to reports of a collision between a van and a lorry on the M6 northbound between Junction 31A and 32, near Preston.

“Emergency services attended and a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries,” said

“The motorway was closed for a period, northbound between Junction 31A and 32. Two lanes have now been reopened.”

