The M6 has fully reopened after a serious crash on the motorway near Lancaster Services yesterday.

The motorway was closed southbound for much of the day between junction 33 (Lancaster) and Forton Services after a "multi-vehicle collision” at around 10.30am.

Eight people, including two young children, were taken to hospital after a pile-up involving six vehicles.

Five people suffered serious injuries, including one of the children, who was taken to Manchester Children's Hospital.

Work continued overnight as National Highways made repairs to the central barrier ahead of the morning rush hour. All lanes are now open.

The road was closed from around 10.30am yesterday until well into the evening, with traffic trapped in the closure being released.

Diversions were in place along the A6, joining up with the M55 and then back onto the M6 and J32.

If you witnessed the collision, or have information or dashcam footage, you can get in touch with Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 0430 of July 14.