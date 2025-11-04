A train which derailed in Cumbria yesterday has been removed from the West Coast Mainline overnight.

The derailment of the Avanti West Coast service from Glasgow to London Euston caused widespread disruption to rail journeys north of Preston after it came off the tracks at around 6.10am on Monday (November 4).

Crews have worked through the night to reopen the line, but all lines between Penrith and Oxenholme Lake District remains closed. No services will run between Preston and Carlisle today (Tuesday 4 November).

A spokesperson for Avanti said: “Please do not attempt to travel north of Preston on Monday 3 or Tuesday 4 November, as recovery work is ongoing to restore the infrastructure between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District after a train derailment yesterday.

“Our destinations north of Preston include Blackpool, Lancaster, Oxenholme, Penrith, Carlisle, Lockerbie, Motherwell, Glasgow, Haymarket, and Edinburgh.

“Tickets on this route dated Monday 3 or Tuesday 4 November can be used at no extra cost anytime from Wednesday 5 to Friday 7 November.

“We will continue to update our website with further information, but it is likely there will be significant disruption to this part of our network for a number of days.”

‘Do not travel north of Preston’

A National Rail spokesperson added: "Trains across the affected area may be delayed by up to 120 minutes or cancelled.

"There will be an amended service in place on the West Coast Main Line with a limited capacity and you may be heavily delayed and experience severe overcrowding.

"A limited replacement bus service will operate. No trains will run between Carlisle and Preston."

The train derailed near Shap in Cumbria. Picture: Gordon Head/Nodrog | Gordon Head/Nodrog

What happened?

The driver reported hitting an object, causing the front carriage to derail. It followed a suspected landslip that occurred in the area.

Eighty-seven people, including 10 members of staff, were on board the when it came off the tracks near the village of Shap.

Fortunately, no passengers were hurt in the incident and all were evacuated from the train to a nearby hotel and then sent by road to their destinations.

The train involved was travelling from Glasgow Central to London Euston when the driver reported hitting an object, causing the front carriage to derail at around 6.10am | Network Rail

Investigation underway

Network Rail engineers continue to work with the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) to determine the exact cause of the derailment.

Phil James, North West Route Director for Network Rail, said: “We want to thank passengers for their patience while we have investigated this extremely complex incident.

“Now that the RAIB staff have finished their investigation our team can begin the work of reopening the railway. We will need to move the train before we begin the repair work necessary to get services moving safely as soon as possible.

“This incident will continue to cause disruption for the rest of the day and we’re urging passengers to check with their train operator or National Rail Enquiries for the latest information."