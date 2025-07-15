Nine peeople were injured in a horror crash which closed the M6 between Preston and Lancaster for more than 12 hours.

Lancashire Police have issued an update about the multi car pile up yesterday.

Officers said they were called just before 10.30am following the collision involving four vehicles between Junction 33 and the Forton Services on the southbound carriageway.

The collision happened when a BMW 4 Series collided with a Honda CR-V causing both cars to hit the central reservation barrier. The Honda then collided with a Nissan X -Trail and the BMW collided with a Honda HR-V, police said.

Nine people were injured and eight of those remain in hospital, five with serious injuries, although thankfully none are thought to be life threatening.

The driver and front seat passenger of the BMW, a man and woman both in their 30s, and a six-year-old girl who was a rear seat passenger suffered serious injuries. A one-year-old boy who was also a rear seat passenger suffered less serious injuries.

Scenes from the M6 'pile-up' near Lancaster Services today (Monday, July 14) | @riprap1

The driver and front seat passenger from the Honda CR-V, a man and woman in their 80s, suffered relatively minor injuries.

The driver of the Nissan X-Trial, a woman in her 30s, suffered minor injuries.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Honda HR-V, a man and woman in their 60s, suffered serious injuries.

The motorway was shut for more than 12 of hours causing major disruption and delays to the surrounding road network. Following repairs the road reopened after midnight.

Drivers on the M6 faced long delays after a multi-vehicle crash | National Highways

Sgt Anthony Beckett, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision resulted in a number of people suffering some very serious injuries and resulted in some major disruption and delays for many motorist.

“I would like to thank those people for their understanding and patience while we dealt with a very difficult scene.

“I do appreciate that the closure of the motorway for such a long time is frustrating, but we worked hard to make sure that we and our partners were able to deal with the injured parties and to carry out our collision investigation work while aiming to reopen the road as soon as we were able.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision itself, or the BMW driving prior to the collision, or who has any dashcam footage, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 0430 of July 14th or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]