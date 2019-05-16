Lancashire man, 21, dies following M6 crash with petrol tanker which led to nine hour closure

A man has died and a woman seriously injured following a collision on the M6 yesterday (Wednesday, May 15)



Police were called around 6.40pm to reports of a collision between a silver Peugeot 207 car and a petrol tanker between Junctions 27 and 28 northbound.

The M6 was closed for nine hours yesterday (Wednesday, May 15) after a fatal crash between Wigan and Leyland at around 7pm.

Emergency services attended with the driver of the Peugeot, a 21-year-old man from Blackburn, found with a number of serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old woman from Blackburn, a passenger in the Peugeot, suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the tanker, a 58-year-old man from Ellesmere Port, was not injured.

The motorway was closed for nine hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Sgt Claire Pearson, of Lancashire Police Tactical Operations Unit, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died, and with the woman who is currently in a very serious condition in hospital.

“We are now working extremely hard to work out what caused this collision and we would urge anybody who saw all or part of the incident to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 1448 of May 15.