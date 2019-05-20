Lake District train cancellations: here's how your journey could be impacted

A rail incident is causing delays to rail passengers travelling to and from the Lake District.

Northern have issued a statement confirming that the line between the stations has been blocked by a broken down train at Staveley station.

Northern have announced delays.

The company warned passengers that train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

The distruption is currently expected until midday.

Replacement bus serrvices are in operation between Oxenholme and Staveley in both directions.

Northern have asked that passengers on station platforms should listen for announcements or consult Customer Information Screens for travel updates.

Alternatively you can visit: northernrailway.co.uk/stations

If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold onto your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay