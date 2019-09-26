Highways warn of M6 rush hour lane closures to remove hazardous debris

Highways are warning of possible rush hour lane closures on the M6 this morning.



Traffic officers are en route to the M6 north of Preston after debris was reported on the carriageway.

It is currently straddling two lanes, between northbound junctions 32 (Preston north, M55, Blackpool, Fleetwood, A6) and 33 (Lancaster south).

Highways are advising that it might be necessary to briefly close the lanes to remove the hazardous obstruction.

UPDATE: 8.05am - Highways confirm the debris has now been removed.