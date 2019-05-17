Grass cutting on M6 central reservation leads to lane closures and congestion between junctions 33 and 34

Congestion is building on the M6 due to grass cutting in the central reservation.



Highways shut lanes 3 (of 3) on the northbound and southbound carriageways between junctions 33 (Lancaster, A6) and 34 (Kirkby Londsdale) at around 11am.

The lane closures were put in place to allow a strip of grass in the central reservation to be cut safely.

The closure is leading to congestion in both directions, leading to a mile-long tailback of traffic.

Highways said the closure is expected to remain in place until approximately 1.30pm.

Traffic England is advising of delays of around 10 minutes against expected traffic.

Motorists heading north are also facing delays on the M6 near Penrith due to an earlier accident.

Police have shut all three northbound lanes between J40 and J41 due to a collision between a lorry and a car.

The closure is likely to affect holidaymakers from Lancashire heading to the Lake District or Scotland for the weekend.