Further delays to full re-opening of Lancaster’s Greyhound Bridge

A section of Greyhound Bridge in Lancaster will remain closed until the end of November.

Lancashire County Council apologised for the further delay to the full re-opening of the bridge, but said it had found extra repairs to the structure’s piers were needed while carrying out ongoing re-painting work.

The bridge over the river Lune which links Lancaster and Morecambe was expected to open to all traffic by the end of September.

It is currently being re-painted, which has resulted in the closure of the new designated bus lane as painters are accessing that side of the bridge from the scaffolding underneath.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We’re sorry for the delay to being able to fully reopen the Greyhound Bridge, however during the recent work to repaint it we identified the need for some extra repairs to the bridge piers.

“We have kept the lane closure in place while we repair some erosion to the concrete and brickwork around the base of the piers, which is essential to the long term stability of the bridge.

“We have limited time each day to do this work due to the tidal nature of the Lune, however we are on course to have this finished and all lanes open on the bridge around the end of November.”

The bridge re-opened to traffic in October 2018 following a £4m refurbishment project which began in January of the same year.