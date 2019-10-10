Emergency services treating two people at scene of crash in Forton

Emergency services are treating two people at the scene of a crash in Forton this morning (October 10).



Ratcliffe Wharf Lane is closed between Cockerham Road and Stony Lane after a crash at 8.15am.

The crash happened on Ratcliffe Wharf Lane in Forton at 8.15am this morning (October 10)

Police said the crash, near Crookhey Hall School, involved two vehicles.

Northwest Ambulance Service were called out and are currently treating both drivers at the scene.

An NWAS spokesman said: "We were called to a road traffic collision in Ratcliffe Wharf Lane in Forton at 8.51am.

"We sent two ambulances and two drivers are being treated at the scene.

"Both patients are conscious and talking, but the full extent of their injuries is not clear at this stage.

"Ambulances remain at the scene."

The road closure is expected to be lifted by 10.30am, but it is currently access-only between Garstang Road and Ratcliffe Wharf Lane.

Traffic travelling between Ratcliffe Wharf Lane, Stony Lane and Cockerham Road remains affected.

Police are asking people to avoid the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident.