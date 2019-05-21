Drainage repair work causing traffic delays on Bay Gateway near Lancaster

Repair work to the drainage system on the Bay Gateway near Lancaster is causing traffic delays in the area.

Lancashire County Council closed the left hand lane of the road on Monday afternoon, May 20, including the left hand lane which leads on to the M6 northbound sliproad.

The closures are causing long tailbacks on the Bay Gateway between the Carnforth roundabout and Shefferlands Roundabout.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “The lane closures in the area of the Shefferlands roundabout are needed because we’re making repairs to the drainage in the embankment which was washed out due to the high volume of rain which fell during the storms in 2017.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience to people’s journeys, however are currently on schedule to have the work finished in time to remove the lane closures in time for Thursday afternoon’s rush hour.”