Delays expected after vehicle overturns on M6 between Preston and Lancaster

More delays are expected on the M6 after a vehicle overturned between Preston and Lancaster.



Highways have closed lane 1 (of 3) of the southbound carriageway after a vehicle overturned at around 10am (May 21).

A lane has been closed on the M6 southbound between junctions 33 (Lancaster) and 32 (Broughton) after a vehicle overturned at around 10.45am (May 21)

The accident happened between junctions 33 (Lancaster) and 32 (Broughton), with the stricken vehicle now awaiting recovery on the hard shoulder.

Police and emergency services are on the scene and Highways are advising of expected delays of up to an hour.

According to Traffic England, the incident is expected to clear between 12pm and 12.15pm.

It follows an serious incident 26 miles south on the northbound M6 at Leyland, where a man has fallen from a bridge.

The M6 was closed in both directions earlier this morning as emergency services descended on the carriageway.

More to follow...