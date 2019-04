Traffic on the M6 is moving slowly this morning due to debris on the carriageway near Lancaster Services

Speed limits have been put into place on a stretch of carriageway between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 34 (Lancaster Forton Services).

The debris is straddling lanes 1 and 2, leading to slow traffic on the approach.

Traffic officers are arranging recovery of the debris and warn that lanes might be shut temporarily.