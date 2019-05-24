County council says it ‘hopes it won’t make a penny’ from new bus lane cameras in Lancaster

Cameras which have been installed in Lancaster over recent months will begin to monitor the bus lanes on Morecambe Road and Parliament Street from Saturday June 1.

Another bus lane over the Greyhound Bridge is currently closed while the bridge is being repainted, however this lane will also be enforced as soon as the work is finished.

Greyhound Bridge has reopened

There are prominent signs in place to warn drivers that the bus lanes are enforced by cameras. However, to give people a chance to get used to them being enforced, any driver caught using the bus lanes will be issued with a warning letter instead of a penalty notice for a short initial period.

The standard Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) is £60, which is reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

Enforcement of the bus lanes aims to improve bus travel around the city centre.

The introduction of the new bus lane on the Greyhound Bridge last year means that buses will be able to travel more quickly as they no longer have to merge into general traffic when leaving the bus stop on Cable Street, instead simply continuing along the bus lane.

At the end of the bus lane, general traffic in the right hand lane is directed to merge in with buses so that, when traffic is queued up, buses have priority and can progress further along the queue.

The bus lanes will be enforced 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They can also be used by cyclists.

County Coun Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “The bus lanes are there to give priority for buses, and enforcing them helps to ensure that everyone follows the rules, and the system works as it should.

“I hope that we don’t make a penny from penalty notices once the cameras are working, as it will mean that people aren’t abusing the bus lanes.”

The county council said that the work to repaint Greyhound Bridge is progressing well, with the bus lane expected to be back in use around the end of September 2019.