Collision involving pedestrian and vehicle closes M6 northbound between Preston and Lancaster
A collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle closed the M6 northbound near Preston.
The northbound carriageway was closed near junction 32 (Broughton) and the entry slip road for the M55 at approximately 3.40pm on Tuesday.
Officers later confirmed they were called to “reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle”.
“The carriageway is currently closed,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“We'd ask you to avoid the area, and will bring you an update when we are able.”
National Highways said the motorway was “expected to remain closed for a number of hours” due to the nature of the incident.
A diversion route was subsequently put in place to help ease traffic and divert motorists away from the scene.
Motorists were urged to plan ahead and delay their journeys if possible.
North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.
Diversion Route
Road users are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on road signs:
- Exit M6 J32 onto M55
- Follow M55 to J1
- Exit the M55 at J1 and take the third exit on to the A6
- Follow the A6 through Broughton, Barton, Bilsborrow and Garstang
- Rejoin the M6 at J33
