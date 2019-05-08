Blaze consumes police car and forces full closure of M6 between Preston and Lancaster

A police car has burst into flames and forced the closure of the M6 between Preston and Lancaster.



Northbound traffic was held between junction 32 (Broughton) and 33 (Hampson Green), after a police car caught fire on the carriageway at around 9.40am (Wednesday, May 8).

Police have now reopened lane 3 (of 4) at J32. Lanes 1 and 2 remain closed as Highways teams continue to clean oil from the carriageway.

People are advised to follow the overhead matrix signs and obey reduced speed limits on the approach to the scene.

Highways England warn that some lanes could remain closed until around 12pm.

The A6 has also been struggling with heavy traffic as it was used as a diversion route.

A police car has caught fire on the M6 between junctions 32 and 33 at Broughton. Credit - Sharron (@peapodlets)

