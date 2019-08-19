Bank holiday roadworks warning for M6

Drivers heading to the Lake District for the bank holiday weekend have been warned to expect roadworks on the M6.

A five mile contraflow system will remain in place for major resurfacing between junction 36 and junction 37 of the motorway near Kendal.

Work to complete the stretch around Killington has been delayed by bad weather and unexpected ground conditions.

Two lanes of the motorway in each direction will remain open throughout the holiday weekend but congestion is possible on both Friday and Monday afternoons.

A Highways Agency spokesman said: "Highways England routinely removes cones, barriers and temporary speed limits across the country over bank holidays to help holiday makers and day trippers.

"But removing and then restoring the contraflow system for the holiday weekend would have needed full carriageway closures – causing more disruption to drivers’ journeys.

"Drivers are being advised to plan ahead. Real-time traffic information for England’s motorways and major A roads is available at www.trafficengland.com."