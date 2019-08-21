90-year-old man suffers 'life-changing injuries' after his car veers off M6 and crashes into a tree

A 90-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after his car veered off the M6 and crashed into a tree this morning (August 21).

Police said the pensioner suffered 'potentially life-changing injuries' after his VW Golf collided with a tree along the M6 embankment near Preston Patrick in South Lakes at around 12.30am.

The elderly man, from Northern Ireland, remains in hospital where he is being treated for a number of serious injuries.

It is not believed that any other vehicles were involved in the incident, but officers are appealing for witnesses to establish how the accident happened.

"The man currently remains in hospital this morning with potentially life-changing injuries.

"Officers would like to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

"They would particularly like to hear from anyone with dash cam footage who was in the area at the time."

If you witnessed the accident or have dash-cash footage, you can contact police quoting incident 3 of 21 August 2019.