There are delays on the M6 after a lorry fire this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two lanes were closed earlier on the northbound carriageway at Thelwall Viaduct near Warrington, between junctions 20 at Lymm and 21 for the Irlam and Warrington turn-off.

All lanes have reopened but National Highways are reporting 90 minute delays on approach to the area and 12 miles of congestion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are delays on the M6 northbound between junctions J20 and J21 after a vehicle fire this morning (Tuesday, May 27) | National Highways

The earlier lorry fire led to a 'complex recovery operation' and motorists were warned to expect long delays throughout the morning.

No injuries have been reported at this stage.

A National Highways spokesperson wrote on X: "This incident is now clear, and all lanes have re-opened on the #M6 northbound #ThelwallViaduct between J20 (#Lymm)and J21 (#Warrington).

“A 90 minute delay remains on approach to the area with 12 mile sof congestion, so please continue to allow extra journey time.”