Town counting down to big carnival weekend

The town is gearing up for one of the biggest events of its year – Morecambe Carnival.

The ever popular Morecambe Carnival Main Stage this year will feature a fabulous line up of artists.

On Saturday August 11 from 6pm there’s a Frankie Valli & Dreamgirls tribute, followed by ABBA Gold, and Dave Finnegan’s Commitments.

On Sunday August 12 the stage will go live from 3.30pm with the winner of Morecambe’s Got Talent, Mark McKenna, Stuart Michaels, and Morecambe-based Amber Suns with performances from The Hara, Ella Shaw, Ryan Lawrie, Tiger S, Mr Zip, Jai McDowell, Sweet Female Attitude, 80s legends Brother Beyond, boyband A1, and this year’s headliners – chart-topping singer song writer Gabrielle and multi million selling singer, song writer Matt Cardle.

Morecambe Carnival has teamed up with other organisations to buy and plant trees at £1 each to help the environment.