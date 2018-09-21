Tough fundraiser for two worthy charities

A team of people from LA1 Construction Ltd completed a Tough Mudder challenge and raised over £2,300 to be split between two charities.

Co-owner of the company based on Lyth Road in Lancaster, Elliott Sansom said: “I did a Tough Mudder a few years ago and thought it would be a good idea to raise money for a charity close to my heart.

“My son Jacob, who was born a few weeks ago, suffers from a condition called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia which is not a very well known condition.He was operated on soon after he was born. He absolutely aced it and was home after three weeks. The doctors were amazed at how well he did.

“We did the Tough Mudder to raise money for CDH UK and also for St John’s Hospice, which is personal to everyone.

“At the Tough Mudder there were 20 obstacles over 10 miles and some parts we were knee deep in mud. It was really good and the lads from work enjoyed it.We will split the money raised between the two charities.” The total now raised is £2380.

To donate by September 23, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=LA1Construction&pageUrl=1