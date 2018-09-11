Totally Tina tribute act comes to Morecambe’s Platform

Totally Tina, the renowned tribute show to the legendary Tina Turner, brings its nationwide tour to The Platform this Friday (September 14).

The show has been voted the UK’s official No.1 Tina Turner tribute for the past five years by the Agents Association of Great Britain.

It brings the spectacle and energy of Tina Turner’s live concerts to her fans, courtesy of the talented Justine Riddoch and a superb cast of vocalists, musicians and dancers.

Tina Turner is a phenomenon, having won eight Grammies and sold over 200 million albums (not to mention more concert tickets than any other artist in a career lasting four decades).

Now an internationally-acclaimed production, Totally Tina features exciting set changes, flamboyant costumes, pulsating dance routines and the characteristic twists which make it a resounding hit with an army of Tina Turner fans in the UK and overseas.

A brand new set for 2018 includes hits such as: ‘I Can’t Stand The Rain’, ‘Typical Male’, ‘Undercover Agent for the Blues’, ‘I Don’t Wanna Lose You’, ‘Help’ and ‘Legs’ – all chosen by fans of the show. The new additions will be added to classic favourites like ‘Nutbush City Limits’, ‘Simply The Best’ and ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’.

Totally Tina is a show for all ages that will leave audiences buzzing.

The show at The Platform starts at 7.30pm on Friday September 14.

Tickets are priced at £21 full price and £19 for concessions and are available from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.