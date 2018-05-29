Torrisholme bowlers unable to take any wickets as Thornton reach target with ease

Torrisholme were beaten away at Thornton Cleveleys by 10 wickets on Saturday in the Palace Shield Premier Division.

Torrisholme captain Daniel Woods won the toss and decided to put his side into bat first, but the visitors could only manage 114 all out.

Opener Jack Heap (15) managed double figures but he was bowled by Jordan Beech (6-33), and the Thornton man also took the wickets of fellow-opener Aaron Tinker (0) and skipper Woods (0).

Joseph Wills (1) was caught by Joshua Sackfield off Greg Tirrell (1-21), while Bryson Little (28) was Torrisholme’s top run scorer on the day before falling LBW to Daniel Howard(1-23).

Beech struck again to remove Joel Stewart (0) with the help of Joshua Vincent but James Cookson (22) and Andy Butler (14) then tried to steady things for Torrisholme.

However, Joshua Rolinson (1-5) bowled Cookson and Beech, with the help of Howard, took the wicket of Butler as Torrisholme struggled to record a competitive target.

Rhaul Gupta managed a knock of eight before being caught by Sackfield off Beech and when Mark Cottam (0) was run out Torrisholme were all out for 114 from 35.5 overs.

Ben Pye was the only Torrisholme batsmen to remain unbeaten at the crease, finishing on four not out, while Jake Apperley was the only Thornton bowler not to take a wicket, finishing with figures of 0-21. Thornton reached their target with ease and without even losing a single wicket.

Joshua Vincent (36 not out) and Jon Eade (64 not out) helped the home team ease to victory in just 15 overs, with 15 of Thornton’s 115 runs coming via extras.

Six Torrisholme bowlers tried but failed to make a dent in the Thornton order – Rhaul Gupta (0-21), Jack Heap (0-18), James Cookson )0-19), Daniel Woods (0-22), Joel Stewart (0-21) and Joseph Wills 0-13).