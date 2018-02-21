Top honour for D-Day veteran

A D-Day veteran has received France’s highest honour.

As a private in the Black Watch regiment, David Greenwood Rodwell was one of tens of thousands of men who took part in the invasion of Nazi-occupied France in June 1944.

Mr Rodwell, from Bolton-le-Sands, was presented with the Legion d’Honneur by Philip Daniel, Honorary French Consul.

The Legion d’Honneur is the highest French order of merit for military and civil merits, established in 1802 by Napoléon Bonaparte and retained by all the governments and regimes later holding power in France, up to the present.