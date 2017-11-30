Top award for farming family

A Morecambe farming family has been named as champions at the national Excellence in Farming awards.

David and Annette Wannop, who farm with their sons at Heaton Hall Farm in Heaton-with-Oxcliffe, have been named as the national winners in the Dairy Feed Efficiency Award category of the ForFarmers Excellence in Farming Awards 2017.

The Wannops have made continuous improvements across the farm to increase feed efficiency, while looking after both cows and staff incredibly well.

A new silage clamp and slurry storage have been installed.

Solar panels have been erected and an outdoor bulk tank has been installed, cutting electricity bills in half.

A new sheer grab has enabled more accurate feeding and the management of the silage clamp face is exemplary.

The Wannops received their award at a ceremony at the Farmers’ Club in London.

Henry Verwaijen, ForFarmers marketing director, who visited all finalists’ farms, explained why they deserved this recognition.

He said: “The family have built up the business over generations and are continually looking to push the business forward.

“Excellent staff relations and a number of well thought out, key investments have helped build an efficient system. They really do deserve this award.”

The Wannops win two places on an organised study tour in Europe.

Based in the Netherlands, ForFarmers is the leading European market provider of feed for the animal husbandry sector. It is the UK’s leading animal feed manufacturer. Manufacturing, selling and distributing more than two million tonnes of animal feed per year, the company provides UK-wide coverage across all livestock species groups.

The ForFarmers Awards is now in its second year and aims to recognise and reward farmers that are excelling in one of the three awards categories: Dairy Feed Efficiency Award, Forage Manager of the Year and Youngstock Producer of the Year.

There were two southern finalists and two northern finalists for each of the three categories, with one from each being named as the overall national category winner.