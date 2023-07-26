News you can trust since 1837
Thriving charity project in market town near Lancaster faces challenge of raising £35k for new home

A community hub which has raised thousands for charity is now facing the challenge of fundraising for a new home.
By Louise BryningContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:23 BST

The Bentham Hub has become one of the most successful charity initiatives in the area since it opened just over a year ago, raising more than £43,000 for charities in Craven.

However, the hub’s premises in Main Street, High Bentham, are now up for sale and it needs to raise £35,000 to buy and repair a new home – the empty Bentham Community Centre in High Street which is a former Quaker Friends Meeting House.

The building is 159 years-old and needs repairing to make it fit for purpose and more accessible. Donations totalling £12,800 have already been received at the shop and online. Fundraising events are also being organised including a coffee morning at High Bentham Town Hall this Saturday and a music quiz in August.

Bentham Hub is hoping to raise enough money to buy the town's former community centre.Bentham Hub is hoping to raise enough money to buy the town's former community centre.
The shop also runs a weekly raffle and donations of high quality items for sale have also helped to boost the coffers. Grant applications are being made too.

Bentham business Angus Fire has also made a significant donation.

Bentham Hub, which is run entirely by 30 volunteers, was originally set up in June 2022 as a second hand shop, selling quality items at low prices for people struggling during the cost of living crisis.

Bentham Hub's current main charity shop.Bentham Hub's current main charity shop.
Six months later, The Bentham Hub Too opened in separate Main Street premises, selling second hand books, games, jigsaws, DVDs, CDs and children’s toys.

Money raised at both shops was donated to a range of local charities from High Bentham Playing Fields to Bentham Dementia Group and Low Bentham’s Community Link Café to Bentham Pantomime.

The hub has also become a place for people to meet and chat as well as helping to revitalise Bentham’s high street.

“Bentham Hub has made a massive impact in a short space of time,” said volunteer, Jill Franklin.

“You can really feel the difference it has made to the high street. It’s such a positive, welcoming place. The funds raised have provided instant support for many local charities and we still have a long list of organisations we want to contribute to, once our fundraising for the new premises is over.”

Donations can be made at The Bentham Hub, open every day from 10am-4pm or online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/TheBenthamHub

