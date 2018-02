Three vehicles have crashed in the city centre of Lancaster.

Police were called to the junction of Edward Street and Moor Lane this morning (Monday February 5) to reports of a three vehicle crash.

Two Volkswagen Polo’s and a Skoda Yeti collided on the junction.

Police were called shortly after 8.30am this morning and closed Edward Street during the incident.

No serious injuries were reported.

The road has now reopened.