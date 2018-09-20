Three-storey mansion on Leeds & Liverpool Canal available for £1.25m

Poking tongue-in-cheek fun at the cramped narrowboats floating past, a mammoth 28-room, three-storey mansion on the Leeds & Liverpool Canal is available to an affluent fan of the waterways for £1.25m.

A unique self-build on the ancient banks of the 18th century canal near Chorley, Millwall Close's rear facade does its very best to wow any walkers meandering along the towpath, with its tiered garden verandas and ivy-covered stone balustrades giving off more than a faint whiff of the industrial revolution offset by the impeccably manicured trees and foliage.

Those approaching the home from the unassuming front onto the first floor will find plenty more house to explore than they originally bargain for as a veritable rabbit's warren of property unfolds via a series of airy sun-rooms, hidden snugs, and sprawling home office space.

The high-gabled roof means that plenty of natural light can also get in via the home's enormous windows which stretch all the way from the master bedroom on the top floor, right down to the family dining room on the ground floor.

As well as a double garage big enough for a couple of dinghys if not a canal boat, the home boasts five living rooms, with the main family lounge spacious enough to seat the in-laws and then some whilst also retaining a modicum of cosiness for when the rain is beating down on the water outside.

A fitted kitchen, a formal dining room, and more televisions than a branch of Currys also makes entertaining a boat-load of visitors merely a matter of finding a place for them to moor up and getting enough people together for a billiards tournament in the games room.

With polished wooden banisters leading up to the home's top floor, five double bedrooms all with en suite bathrooms await upstairs, with the master looming over the garden and offering stunning views out over the canal itself. A private walk-in wardrobe in rich dark wood promises to make getting out of bed to get dressed on those February mornings that bit easier, as well.

For more information, head to https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/45544509?search_identifier=680711fa2b4b5ad724e5422de2cbd23a