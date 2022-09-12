Three people taken to hospital after crash in Lancaster

Firefighters were called to Hazelrigg Lane, Ellel, Lancaster at 9.38am this morning (September 12) to a two car crash.

Two fire engines from Lancaster attended and firefighters used stabilisation equipment and released one casualty from their vehicle.

North West Ambulance Service attended and said three people were taken to hospital after the crash.

Hazelrigg Lane in Ellel, Lancaster. Picture: Google Street View.

