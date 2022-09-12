Three people taken to hospital after crash in Lancaster
Three people were taken to hospital and one motorist had to be cut from their vehicle after a crash in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:48 pm
Firefighters were called to Hazelrigg Lane, Ellel, Lancaster at 9.38am this morning (September 12) to a two car crash.
Two fire engines from Lancaster attended and firefighters used stabilisation equipment and released one casualty from their vehicle.
North West Ambulance Service attended and said three people were taken to hospital after the crash.
Fire crews were at the scene for one hour and forty minutes.