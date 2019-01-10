Three Peaks run helps refugees

A Settle man will be running the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise money for refugees.

Chris Beesley will turn 67 on January 18 and to celebrate he will be running across the Three Peaks but as a volunteer at the Refugee Support group in Settle will also raise money for them.

Chris said: “The thought of people being forced and bombed out of their homes is abhorrent.

“It’s a question of what can I do? I can run and raise money so that a family from a refugee camp can be given the chance and all the help they will need to start a new life here in Settle.”

Chris, who has been married to Anne for 45 years and has three daughters and two grandsons, is appealing for supporters who might want to run parts of the way with him, if not the whole 17 miles.

The route will begin at Kingsdale, go up Whernside, down to the Hill Inn, up Ingleborough, back to Horton, and on to Penyghent to finish at Dalehead.

He would also appreciate some volunteers at two stops – the Hill Inn & Horton – who can provide him with a hot drink of black tea to help him keep warm.

Chris hopes to have a companion well used to running, the former Vicar of Austwick, Ian Greenhalgh.

If anyone would like to join them for part of the run can they please make contact via the refugee e-mail address settle.refugee@gmail.com.

He intends to begin the run at 9am on January 18 and complete it in between four and five hours.

It includes a 5000 feet climb as well as 17 miles, which is shorter than some of the Three Peaks routes.

The Refugee Support group is appealing for sponsorship for Chris.

Go to his page online at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chris-beesley?utm_id=2&utm_term=jkx8xE2j6.

Or you can donate directly to Refugee ReSETTLEment Sponsorship Account No 11369006 Sort Code 05-00-20.

Please contact the group e-mail at settle.refugee@gmail.com if you would like a Gift Aid form or to donate cash.

Chris added: “Above all please be generous to this community project.

“They need lots of practical help too; things like a house to rent, English teaching and practice, driving to appointments, help with public transport and shopping, and good old-fashioned friendship.”