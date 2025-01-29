Three men arrested after Lancashire Police seize £50k in cash and £10k worth of cannabis on M6

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 07:50 BST
Two significant stops took place on the M6, leading to the discovery of £50,000 in cash and £10,000 worth of cannabis.

Police stopped a black Seat Ibiza at Forton Services off the M6 at around 5.30pm on Monday.

After speaking to the driver, officers decided to search the car under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Two significant stops on the M6 in Lancashire led to the discovery of £50,000 in cash and £10,000 worth of cannabis
Two significant stops on the M6 in Lancashire led to the discovery of £50,000 in cash and £10,000 worth of cannabis | INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

They subsequently found a bag containing £50,000 in cash.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Manchester, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

He was later released under investigation.

At around 7.15pm, police attempted to stop a Mercedes-Benz C-Class at junction 34 (Halton).

A high-speed chase ensued, with the car eventually brought to a stop near junction 35 (Carnforth).

Around £10,000 worth of cannabis was found in a bag when officers searched the car.

A 24-year-man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply, driving with excess drugs, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

A 25-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Both men remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday.

