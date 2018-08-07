Three Lancaster teenagers plead guilty to wounding

Three teenagers from Lancaster have pleaded guilty to wounding after an incident in which a man and a woman were stabbed in the city earlier this year.

Jordan Gardner, 19, of Thornton Road, pleaded guilty to one charge of Section 20 wounding/GBH.

Anna Dickinson, 18, of Fern Bank, and Kathryn Stanley, 19, of Thornton Road, both pleaded guilty to two charges of Section 20 wounding/GBH just prior to their trial which was due to start on Monday, August 6 at Preston Crown Court.

They had originally pleaded not guilty.

The trio were arrested following a double stabbing in Sycamore Grove, Lancaster, on Monday February 19.

At around 11.30pm, they entered a house occupied by an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl.

The pair were set upon, and the man suffered two knife wounds to his back, while the girl was stabbed multiple times to her arm, shoulder and body.

Both were taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and were discharged following treatment.

The three attackers are due to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on September 6.