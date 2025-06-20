Three Lancashire businesses fail food hygiene checks as 23 establishments visited by inspectors

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 18:08 BST

23 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

23 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 5 on June 12.

1. Pizza Luigi, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AX

Rated 5 on June 12. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on June 6.

2. Tigris Grill, Westcliffe Drive, Layton, FY3 7BJ

Rated 5 on June 6. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on May 21.

3. Joseph's Grill, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6DJ

Rated 3 on May 21. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 1 on May 21.

4. Hong Kong Chinese, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JL

Rated 1 on May 21. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFood Standards AgencyFood hygiene ratingsFoodRestaurant
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice