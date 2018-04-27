Three is a magic number for Lancaster agency

Award-winning creative agency Hotfoot Design has appointed three new specialists to join its expanding team in Lancaster.

Young Digital Marketer of the Year winner Ellie Pritchard joins Hotfoot as marketing consultant. Ellie, who studied English Language and Creative Writing at Lancaster University, will be charged with creating compelling content marketing campaigns for the agency’s clients.

Alex Tkacovs, a former Lancaster University master’s student, joins the team as marketing analyst. Alex specialises in digital marketing and will be working with Hotfoot’s hospitality clients to optimise their performance across the web.

Also joining Hotfoot is experienced developer Tom Johnson. An addition to the agency’s technical team, Tom will be helping to build its award-winning websites.

The three new hires take Hotfoot’s team of creative, digital and marketing specialists to 14, led by its partners Charlie Haywood, Aidan Watt and Guy Cookson.

Charlie said: “We are super excited to have these three hugely talented specialists join our growing team. We’ve had a fantastic 12 months with a raft of new clients, a big award win, and some work we are really proud to have delivered.”

“We are so pleased to have Ellie, Alex and Tom on board as we embark on some fantastic new projects in the months ahead.”

Hotfoot has recently delivered a number of exciting projects, including a new website for the multi-award-winning Lancaster Brewery, a new brand and website for Dorothy’s Teas, and a marketing campaign for Keswick Tourism.

The agency, which was crowned Creative Agency of the Year at the BIBAs**, has also launched its first product. Hotfoot’s gift voucher platform Regalo, which is used by hospitality and experience companies throughout the UK – including the Upham Pub Group, Provino and Arteria – looks set to kick off another exciting 12 months for the agency.