Three firefighters could lose jobs if station near Lancaster closes, union says

Latest Fire Brigades Union (FBU) analysis has revealed that a total of 18 firefighter positions could be lost across Arnside, Staveley and Frizington stations.

The FBU claims that the station closures would happen if Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner Peter McCall decides to become Police Fire and Crime Commissioner as outlined in his recent business plan.

However, Mr McCall has dismissed the claims as “politically motivated nonsense.”

Arnside Fire Station. Photo: Google Street View

Arnside Fire Station is staffed by retained firefighters and has one fire engine. Firefighters there have specific expertise in rescuing people from mud in and around the Kent estuary.

They also have to be prepared for potential accidents on the Cumbria coast rail line which as well as carrying passengers and freight, also transports nuclear flasks en-route to west Cumbria and Sellafield.

Arnside Fire Station serves an area with a 4,000 population and can be called upon to serve incidents across the county. If it closed, the nearest station is in Milnthorpe, four miles away.

Ed Burrows, North West FBU regional secretary, said: “Peter McCall is risking three fire station closures and 18 firefighter jobs, and thus public safety, in his project to become Police Fire and Crime Commissioner.

"This is, in our view, a project driven by his desire to grow his profile and role within the county. There are multiple other issues with this proposal, such as its lack of democracy, and the differing nature of the police and fire services.”

However, Mr McCall said he was disappointed that the FBU continued to circulate information “without any evidence which I have discussed with them and which they know to be false.”

Responsibility for Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service currently rests with Cumbria County Council which no longer exists from April 2023, so Mr McCall is developing a business case to review which option of governance transfer provides the best outcome for Cumbrian residents and fire services.

"I would like to assure the public that I have no plans to close fire stations or cut jobs,” Mr McCall added.