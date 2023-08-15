News you can trust since 1837
Three fire crews called to help with blaze at derelict building in Lancaster

Three fire engines were called to a derelict building on fire on Sunday morning.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:26 BST- 1 min read
Crews from Morecambe, Fulwood and Preston attended the scene at Stone Row Head, Lancaster, just after 10am, where they spent two hours extinguishing the blaze.

Firefighters used a jet, a hose reel, a positive-pressure ventilation unit and other equipment to deal with the fire.

