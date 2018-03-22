Thornton Cleveleys 0-2 Garstang

Garstang were back in West Lancashire League Premier Division action against Thornton Cleveleys.

In a first half where the main talking points was wind and heavy snow showers, quality passing football and chances were at an absolute premium.

Dan Birch, having been brilliantly found by Alan Coar, had a shot from close range well saved by the Thornton keeper’s outstretched leg.

The conditions were terrible and progressively got worse through the half and at the 30-minute mark the game had to be halted for 15 minutes due to a passing heavy snow shower which created near-blizzard conditions.

With the wind at their backs during the second half, Garstang looked the more dangerous side and started to put Thornton under pressure by winning a number of corners which were only just dealt with.

Baker made a double change bringing on Ryan Dodd and Chris Byrne. Dodd looked very sharp from the outset and this change soon paid dividends when Jonny Hothersall won the ball in midfield and hit a defence splitting pass for Dodd to run on to,

Dodd drew the keeper and unselfishly passed sideways for Ric Coar to sidefoot home from close range.

The lead was soon extended when a short corner from Towers to Entwistle saw Coar head home the easiest chance into an empty net.

Garstang were never troubled in the remaining minutes and secured another three points with a gutsy performance to narrow Wrens’ lead in the division.

The Riversiders were in league action on Wednesday night, hosting Burscough Richmond.