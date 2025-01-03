Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Diners in Japan have been tucking into authentic UK products this festive period after the country granted special protected status to nearly 40 British food and drink products.

One of the products to get the protection was Beacon Fell Traditional Lancashire Cheese, which is made by Dewlay in Garstang.

The cheese, which contains a minimum of 48 per cent butter fat and is made in a traditional cylindrical form, has already been protected and celebrated by the UK Government under its Geographical Indications scheme (GIs). The status means the cheese can only be produced using milk sourced from the County of Lancashire and must be produced in the county.

Now it has formally gained protection in Japan - whose population of 124 million has a strong appetite for international food and drink. The news has been welcomed by food and drink businesses across the UK, as it means they can export to Japan with confidence that their products are protected against imitation. They also believe it could see a boost to British exports in Japan.

Minister for Food Security Daniel Zeichner said: "I’m thrilled to see there’s a taste for authentic British food and drink in Japan. We are committed to growing trade opportunities for British producers around the world as part of our Plan for Change, boosting growth and benefitting businesses across the country.

"The UK is home to a feast of flavours from every corner of the British Isles. With the new agreement between the UK and Japan, consumers will now be able to chew over their choices with confidence, knowing they’re getting the quality and reputation that British food is known for - it’s the perfect recipe for success."

Trade Minister Douglas Alexander said: "We are securing protections for unique British food and drink products, ensuring Japanese consumers can rest assured that they are receiving authentic, high-quality British produce."Further British GIs have been recognised across the world in recent months, with fourteen UK GIs including Welsh Laverbread, Vale of Evesham Asparagus and London Cure Smoked Salmon granted protection in Iceland on 4 December under the Free Trade Agreement between the UK and Iceland, the Principality of Liechtenstein, and the Kingdom of Norway. This followed new protections for Scotch Whisky in Brazil, South America’s largest economy, in August, tackling counterfeits and giving distillers the confidence to up their exports to Brazil.