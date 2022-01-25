This is where you can get a new chicken Big Mac in Lancashire

However, the new burger - which is set to hit restaurants in the coming days - will only be available for a few weeks.

The fast-food giant has confirmed the new burger will feature on menus from 2 February.

The chicken Big Mac is 50p more expensive than a classic Big Mac, but prices vary between branches. The chicken Big Mac also has more calories at 544kcal compared to a Big Mac which is 508.

The new chicken Big Mac

So here's where you can get one in Lancashire ...

McDonald's - 174 Friargate, Preston

McDonald's - Fishergate Shopping Centre, Preston

McDonald's - Pedders Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston

McDonald's - Capitol Centre, Retail Park, Preston

McDonald's - Deepdale Retail Park, Preston

McDonald's - Clifford Street, Chorley

McDonald's - Churchill Way, Leyland

McDonald's - Ribble Valley Enterprise Park, Clitheroe

McDonald's - Daisyfield Street, Darwen

McDonald's - Lidun Park Industrial Estate, Lytham

McDonald's - Haslingden Road, Rossendale

McDonald's - Cherry Tree Road, Marton, Blackpool

McDonald's - Amy Johnson Way, Squires Gate, Blackpool

McDonald's - Leisure Park, Rigby Road, Blackpool

McDonald's - The Edith Centre, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool

McDonald's - The Promenade, Blackpool

McDonald's - St James's Street, Burnley

McDonald's - Burnham Gate, Burnley

McDonald's - Princess Way, Burnley

McDonald's - North Valley Retail Park, Colne

McDonald's - Cheapside, Lancaster

McDonald's - Caton Rd, Lancaster

McDonald's - Sunnyfield, Morecombe Road, Morecambe

McDonald's - Freeport Shopping Village, Anchorage Road, Fleetwood