This is where you can get a new chicken Big Mac in Lancashire
McDonald’s has announced plans to launch a chicken Big Mac in the UK.
However, the new burger - which is set to hit restaurants in the coming days - will only be available for a few weeks.
The fast-food giant has confirmed the new burger will feature on menus from 2 February.
The chicken Big Mac is 50p more expensive than a classic Big Mac, but prices vary between branches. The chicken Big Mac also has more calories at 544kcal compared to a Big Mac which is 508.
So here's where you can get one in Lancashire ...
McDonald's - 174 Friargate, Preston
McDonald's - Fishergate Shopping Centre, Preston
McDonald's - Pedders Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston
McDonald's - Capitol Centre, Retail Park, Preston
McDonald's - Deepdale Retail Park, Preston
McDonald's - Clifford Street, Chorley
McDonald's - Churchill Way, Leyland
McDonald's - Ribble Valley Enterprise Park, Clitheroe
McDonald's - Daisyfield Street, Darwen
McDonald's - Lidun Park Industrial Estate, Lytham
McDonald's - Haslingden Road, Rossendale
McDonald's - Cherry Tree Road, Marton, Blackpool
McDonald's - Amy Johnson Way, Squires Gate, Blackpool
McDonald's - Leisure Park, Rigby Road, Blackpool
McDonald's - The Edith Centre, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool
McDonald's - The Promenade, Blackpool
McDonald's - St James's Street, Burnley
McDonald's - Burnham Gate, Burnley
McDonald's - Princess Way, Burnley
McDonald's - North Valley Retail Park, Colne
McDonald's - Cheapside, Lancaster
McDonald's - Caton Rd, Lancaster
McDonald's - Sunnyfield, Morecombe Road, Morecambe
McDonald's - Freeport Shopping Village, Anchorage Road, Fleetwood
