This is when snow is set to hit the North West as temperatures begin to dip

The weather is set to become cooler again in the UK this week, and as colder interludes increase, snow is on the horizon.

According to the Met Office UK outlook for Friday 11 Jan to Sunday 20 Jan, this Friday “will be cloudy for many, with the best of the brightness in the north.

“It will probably turn more unsettled from the northwest into Saturday, with heavy rain and strong winds followed by showers, and some snow is likely over higher ground in the north.

“Gales will be possible in the north and west, and it will turn colder from the northwest.”

However, as the weather becomes more changeable, snow is increasingly likely in the north of England.

“The weather is set to become generally more changeable, with gales at times and bands of rain crossing from the west. Some snow is expected in the north, especially in brighter, showery, colder interludes between weather systems,” said the Met Office.

‘snow to lower levels at times in the north’

Looking further head, from Monday 21 Jan to Monday 4 Feb “This period is likely to start with predominantly wet and windy weather, and a chance of heavy rain and gales at times, especially in the north,” add the Met Office.

“Hill snow is also possible, as well as snow to lower levels at times in the north. Temperatures will vary between mild and rather cold at times, with overnight frosts during settled spells.

“However, as the period progresses there is an increased likelihood of a change to colder weather becoming established generally, bringing an enhanced risk of frost, fog and snow.”

This week’s weather forecast

The North West is set to see “A cloudy start today with outbreaks of rain. Rain will gradually clear to the south through the afternoon, perhaps giving some brightness in Cumbria later,” said the Met Office.

“Winds will strengthen through the day, becoming quite windy by late morning. Maximum temperature 11 °C.”

“Rain soon clearing this evening and winds will ease overnight. The rest of the night will stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

“Tuesday will be dry with sunny spells and lighter winds. It will feel chilly despite the sunshine. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

“Largely dry with sunny spells on Wednesday. Gradually turning milder and increasing cloudy from Thursday with some patchy rain or drizzle in places.”