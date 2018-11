This time lapse video shows the construction of the ice rink in Dalton Square from start to finish – and it’s mesmerising.

Lancaster City Council recorded the building of the Lancaster on Ice facility over a number of days.

Lancaster on Ice.

The pop-up rink, the first in Lancaster’s history, will be in Dalton Square until January 6, providing a unique winter wonderland experience for all the family.

For more information, got to https://lancasteronice.co.uk/