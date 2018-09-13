Thieves use digger to ram raid Milnthorpe Spar shop

Thieves used a digger to ram a shop in Milnthorpe before making off with a cash machine in what is becoming an increasingly popular method of burglary.

The incident occurred at approximately 2.30am on September 13 at the Spar store on Beatham Road.

The thieves forced entry to the store and used a digger to ram the building and remove the ATM from its fixed base.

The ATM was then loaded onto a dark blue Toyota Hilux pick-up truck and headed south towards Carnforth on the A6.

Considerable damage was caused to the shop during the incident.

One of the offenders is described as a white man, in his 20s wearing a black bomber jacket and blue jeans.

Cumbria Police are looking to identify the blue Toyota Hilux (pickup) that was involved in the incident which is believed to have been stolen.

The digger used in the incident was also stolen from a property in Milnthorpe prior to the incident and then left at the scene.

A Cumbria Police spokeswoman said: “A team of Officers and Detectives are investigating the incident and are working closely with a number of forces to identify those responsible.

“We are appealing for anyone who has any information on this incident, the stolen vehicles, or who may have noticed anything suspicious over the past week to get in touch in order to assist with our investigation.”

This incident follows similar raids in Carnforth and Settle, and across the country, where thieves have used diggers, tractors and other large vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log number 15 of the 13th September, email 101@cumbria.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.