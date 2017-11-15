Thieves steal lead from Morecambe Platform roof

Thieves stole lead from a roof of one Morecambe’s popular entertainment venue.

Thieves struck at the Old Station Buildings, home to the Platform entertainment venue, on Monday evening (November 13).

The theft was discovered on Tuesday when, as a result of heavy rain, water began to pour through the roof from where the lead flashing had been taken.

Some shows this week have had to be cancelled and Lancaster City Council (who own the building) have been in touch with ticket holders affected.

Although emergency repairs are taking place and should be completed by the weekend, Friday’s show by comedian Mark Watson has been cancelled as a precaution.

Mark was due to play his brand new tour at the Platform at 8pm on November 17.

A tea dance scheduled for Thursday (November 14) has also been cancelled.

No other shows are currently affected.

Lancaster City Council is appealing for information to help catch the thieves who stole lead from the roof of the Platform.

Coun Darren Clifford, cabinet member with responsibility for leisure, culture and tourism, said: “We’re in the process of making emergency repairs to ensure the Platform is back up and running as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who may have information on who was responsible to get in touch with the police.”

Anyone with information on the theft is urged to call Lancashire police on 101.