Thieves flee scene after failed bid to steal cash machine from Ingleton Co-op

Thieves fled after failing in their bid to steal the cash machine from inside Ingleton Co-op in the early hours of this morning.

It is believed the burglars tried to tow the ATM from the shop before it became stuck under a parked car and they ran from the scene.

The ATM wedged under a parked car. Thanks to Thomas Beresford and Sarah Louise Ellwood for the photos.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “We received a call reporting suspicious activity at the Co-op store in Ingleton at about 4.40am.

“Officers attended immediately, and on arrival found an abandoned Ford Ranger, with a cash machine tied to it.

“It is believed the cash machine had been dragged out of the store, before becoming wedged under a parked car. The suspects had made off in another vehicle.

“The vehicle and the cash machine have been recovered for forensic examination, and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log number 12180049254.”

