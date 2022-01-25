We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, JANUARY 24

- Commercial building fire in Blackpool

Four fire engines from Bispham, Blackpool and South Shore attended the scene in Dickson Road shortly before 7.25am.

Firefighters used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.

Crews were on the scene for approximately 40 minutes.

- Man dies after being rescued from River Darwen in Higher Walton

Emergency services were called to Cann Bridge Street following reports a man had gone into the river at around 9.15am.

Five fire engines from Bamber Bridge, Preston, Leyland, Fulwood and Penwortham, as well as specialist vehicles, attended the scene

The man was pulled from the water by members of the public before being taken to hospital by ambulance in "serious condition".

Police later confirmed the man was "pronounced dead a short time later despite the best efforts of medical staff".

- Domestic building fire in Burnley

Two fire engines from Burnley attended an incident in Verona Avenue at around 12.55pm.

The fire involved the kitchen of a domestic property.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the flames.

They were at the scene for approximately 45 minutes.

- Three-vehicle collision in Clayton-le-Dale

Two fire engines from Blackburn attended a road traffic collision involving three vehicles in Longsight Road at around 5.15pm.

Two casualties were administered first aid by fire service personnel before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters used a trauma pack and were in attendance for approximately one hour.

- Kitchen fire in Blackburn

Two fire engines from Blackburn attended a fire involving a toaster at a domestic property in Pilmuir Road at around 10.20pm.

Fire service personnel administered oxygen therapy to two casualties before they were taken to hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters used a positive pressure ventilation unit and a thermal imaging camera.

They remained at the scene for approximately 45 minutes.

