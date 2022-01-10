These are the incidents Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service crews have tackled this week - Monday, January 10 to Friday, January 14, 2022
Here is the latest round-up of incidents that crews from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have tackled this week.
We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:
MONDAY, JANUARY 10
- Domestic building fire in Fleetwood
Two fire engines from Fleetwood attended an incident in West Way at around 12.40am.
The fire involved an electrical cupboard of a domestic property.
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two positive pressure ventilation fans and a dry powder extinguisher to extinguish the flames.
Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.