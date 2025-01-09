These are the 45 pubs across Lancashire, Liverpool, Manchester and Cumbria searching for the next Luke Littler
The event, hosted by Proper Pubs - the wet-led division of Admiral Taverns which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales - is set to uncover the best new talent in the world of darts.
How will it work?
Sponsored by Fosters, the competition will follow a best-of-three legs, best-of-501 format. Pub heats began on January 6, and run until Friday 7th February. Each week, two competitors will advance to their pub’s final, with a total of eight finalists by the end of the heats.
The finals and prize money
The pub finals will take place during the week of Monday, February 10, where the winner and runner-up for each pub will progress to the regional finals, scheduled for the week of Monday, February 17. Across the country, there will be nine regional finals, each culminating in four finalists advancing to the national showdown.
The 36 finalists will compete in the National Final on Sunday, March 2, held at the Town Hall Tavern, Greater Manchester, with the winner receiving a prize of £1,000.
Which pubs?
These are the North West pubs taking part:
- Strawberry Gardens, Manchester
- Old Ball Inn, Smallshaw
- Pineapple Inn, Oldham
- Ellesmere, Hindley
- Gilnow Arms, Bolton
- Horse & Jockey, Heywood
- Lamb Hotel, Bolton
- Lord Raglan, Bolton
- Market Tavern, Hindley
- Ukulele, Wigan
- Victoria, Bolton, BL5
- Albion, Accrington
- Black Bull Hotel, Haslingden
- Clock Tower, Kendal
- Corner House, Blackpool
- Entwistle Hotel, Darwen
- Gamull, Preston
- New Inn, Bacup
- Pinny, Cumbria
- Rhoden Inn, Oswaldtwistle
- Royal Butterfly, Burnley
- Royal Standard, Whitehaven
- Station Hotel, Nelson
- Tinker & Budget, Oswaldtwistle
- Vic, Blackburn
- Bath Springs, Wigan
- Boars Head, St Helens
- Chapel House, Warrington
- Church Inn, Greater Manchester
- Eagle & Child, Wigan
- Honeysuckle Inn, Wigan
- Kitt Green Tavern, Wigan
- Little Pig, St Helens
- Millstone, Wigan
- Oddfellows Arms, Manchester
- Prince George Hotel, Liverpool
- Railway Hotel, Liverpool, L21
- Royal Oak Branch, Warrington
- Royal Oak Hotel, Wallasey
- Tippings Arms, Wigan
- Jolly Crofter, Stockport
- Little Oak, Chester
- Lord Nelson, Gorton
- Queens, Bredbury
- Town Hall Tavern, Greater Manchester
