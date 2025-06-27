NW business success stories 2025 | CAPO/Visit Kendal/Montirex/P.Louise

The North West’s fastest growing privately-owned companies have been revealed by the Sunday Times.

The regional high-fliers list is dominated by fashion and beauty brands, IT companies and healthcare firms, but there are also travel companies, a car dealer and wall climbing centre.

The research for The Sunday Times 100 found on average the top 100 fastest-growing companies have increased their sales by 111 per cent a year over the last three years to a combined £3.4 billion in sales. This figure is up by £500 million year-on-year, with the 2024 top 100 fastest growing companies achieving £2.9 billion in sales.

In total these companies employ 15,300 people, having created 10,500 new jobs in the last three years, with all of them planning further hires in the next 12 months - equating to around 5,300 additional roles.

Take a look at our local success stories on the pages below, ranked from lowest to highest growth.